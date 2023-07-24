Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

In the Ukraine war, Odessa again becomes the target of heavy Russian bombing. The mayor then has a message to Moscow’s invading army.

Munich/Odessa – Russia is said to have fired rockets at the historic old town of Odessa during the Ukraine war. Moscow has rejected the relevant allegations from Kiev. The fact is, however, that a number of buildings were badly damaged, including a church.

Ukraine War: Heavy air raids on Odessa reported

Hennady Trukhanov, the mayor of Ukraine’s third-largest city with around one million inhabitants, has now sent a video message – including a harsh choice of words – to Vladimir Putin’s invading army. Trukhanov condemned the renewed attacks on Odessa, calling the Russians in Russian “lonely creatures without morals and values”.

“Crazy neighbors have once again fired rockets at a peaceful city. One person died, many were injured. Many homes and architectural landmarks were damaged. The Transfiguration Cathedral was destroyed. We carried the Kasperovska icon of the Mother of God, the patron saint of Odessa, out of the rubble,” the mayor said in his video message.

Ukraine war: Odessa mayor rails against Russians

Trukhanov continued: “All victims receive support. Operational headquarters have been set up on site, utilities are working. And now a few more words in Russian, especially for Russians. If you only knew how much Odessa hates you. Not only hates, but despises.” The attackers would fight small children, he explained, “Orthodox churches. What can I say? Your rockets even fly into graveyards. You’ve been given different names during this war: racists, orcs, scum, and nits. But that was still flattering. You are lonely creatures without morals and values. And without a future”.

Trukhanov reiterated that his city would not be defeated. “You know us very little in Odessa. You will not break us, only make us more angry,” he said, formally threatening, “The strength of our defenders, multiplied by the anger and pain of ordinary people, will become your death sentence. Glory to Ukraine!” Odessa has recently come back into focus after the Kremlin failed to extend the grain agreement with its western neighbor. Instead, Moscow ruler Putin threatened civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

Ukraine War: Russian army failed to reach Odessa

With the onset of the Russian invasion, Kremlin forces had tried in vain to advance south as far as Odessa. The city, which is an important economic hub with its large freight port, is considered to be heavily fortified. (pm)