In Ukraine, the port city of Odessa has come under fire for the second night in a row. According to local media reports, explosions were heard again in the city on the Black Sea on Wednesday night. The air defense was active. There was initially no more detailed information about victims or damage. As early as Tuesday night, Russia had launched airstrikes in the Odessa region. The Defense Ministry in Moscow later confirmed the attacks.

There were also air alerts in several other areas of Ukraine during the night. Explosions were also reportedly heard in the Russian-held city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula.

More than 500 days after the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, international efforts are once again aimed at achieving broad condemnation of the brutal invasion in the countries of the Global South as well. The efforts are only partially successful.

Russia’s allies cause a scandal at the Brussels summit

The EU’s first major summit meeting with Caribbean and Latin American states in eight years was overshadowed by disputes over a declaration on the Ukraine war. At the two-day meeting in Brussels, countries allied with Russia such as Nicaragua, Venezuela and Cuba managed to ensure that the text contained no explicit condemnation of the war and that Russia was not even mentioned. In the end, Nicaragua did not even want to accept a minimal compromise. According to diplomats, the reason was that there was talk of a “war against Ukraine” and the “need for a just and sustainable peace”.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) nevertheless spoke of a success and “great progress” because it had been recognized that it was a war of aggression.

The aim of the EU was to send a clear message to Russian President Vladimir Putin with the summit declaration. It should be made clear to the latter that he is increasingly isolated in the world community and must fear further economic disadvantages if the war of aggression continues.