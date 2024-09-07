“Strana.ua”: Protest against power outages in Odessa

Odessa residents staged a protest against the backdrop of power outages. This is about told publication “Strana.ua” in the Telegram channel.

It is noted that outraged citizens blocked one of the city streets. “They are protesting because of the multi-day absence of electricity,” the publication writes.

Earlier, Bloomberg warned that Ukraine would not be able to build up the required additional energy capacity and solve the problem of power outages before winter. According to forecasts by the National Bank of Ukraine, another 400,000 people will leave the country due to power outages and damage to infrastructure.