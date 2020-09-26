Difficult situation with research on COVID-19 developed in Odessa. So, at the limit of its capabilities, the regional laboratory center of the Ministry of Health is working, where these studies are carried out.

According to chief sanitary doctor of the Odessa region Vitaly Goncharov, the laboratory of the center is working under heavy load. Every day, from 600 to 900 samples of biological material are received from hospitals here for research by the PCR diagnostic method, which significantly exceeds the laboratory capacity.

“The situation is aggravated by the fact that due to the infection with coronavirus, the employees of the laboratory of the Ukrainian Research Anti-Plague Institute. Mechnikov’s work has been suspended since September 22. Biomaterial samples were received there for PCR research from 19 administrative territories of the region. Now the samples have been redirected to the laboratory of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine in the Odessa region “, – said Goncharov.

He noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, almost 120 thousand PCR studies have been carried out in the region, of which 60 percent – by the Odessa Regional Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

According to this laboratory center, on the morning of 26 in the Odessa region 12,734 cases of COVID-19 were registered. In the past day alone, 264 infected people have increased. Over the entire period of the pandemic, 182 deaths were officially registered, including 8 doctors.

Meanwhile, another anti-record for the number of cases of coronavirus per day… It is noted that in some regions, including Kharkiv, there are not enough beds in hospitals…

