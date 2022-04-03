Russia: “51 military targets hit, Odessa refinery destroyed”

Russian air forces struck 51 military targets in Ukrainians overnight, including two artillery groups and two multi-launch missile systems. This was stated by the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Igor Konashenkov taken up by the news agency “Tass”. “During the night, the strategic aviation of the Russian aerospace forces hit 51 Ukrainian military structures,” Konashenkov confirmed.

In addition, the spokesman clarified that following the bombing it was an oil refinery and three fuel depots destroyed and lubricants close to Odessa using high-precision missiles launched from the sea and from the air. “This morning, sea and air guided precision missiles destroyed an oil refinery and three fuel storage facilities in the vicinity of the city of Odessa, which supplied fuel to the Ukrainian group of forces near Mykolaiv,” Konashenkov said. .

Ukraine, Russian negotiator Medinsky: “Putin-Zelensky meeting soon”

The draft agreement between Russia and Ukraine is not yet ready “to be presented at a high-level meeting”, while Ukraine has become more realistic in addressing the issue of its neutral status and not nuclear. The presidential adviser and head of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine, Vladimir Medinsky, wrote on his Telegram channel. “The Ukrainian side has become more realistic in addressing issues relating to the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine but the draft agreement is not ready to be presented at the high-level meeting”, he added. “Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbass remains unchanged,” Medinsky emphasized.

Kiev: “Russians have lost 18,000 men since the beginning of the war”

From February 24, the beginning of the war, until today, the Russian troops have lost about 18 thousand men: the figure is that calculated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces in a post published on Facebook. Among other things, the Russians reportedly lost 644 tanks, 1,830 armored vehicles, 143 aircraft, 134 helicopters, 1,249 vehicles, seven ships, 76 fuel tanks.

ulè: “Negotiations are improving, we are working on a compromise on ceasefire”

” Negotiations go on in a different way than in the early days when representatives of Russia and Ukraine not of primary level met. Now with the entry on the scene of the foreign ministers of the two countries, the mediation also of Turkeythe ability of some countries including Italy to act as guarantor, are all working in the preparation of a compromise that puts the ceasefire at the first point and to the second point a reasoning with respect to Russia’s ambitions and to what Ukraine instead wants to maintain firmly with respect to the international principles of sovereignty and capacity for defenses in the near future ”.

The said Undersecretary of Defense Giorgio Mulè to ‘Sky Tg24’. So – he added – the state of the art is much better than a few weeks ago. We still have to make convinced efforts on both sides, especially on the Russian side, in realizing that this war does not lead to anything except to unite the West and also those who were thought to be so close friends with Russia, who instead with acts determined as the vote at the UN, proves that he is no longer on that side ”.

Also at skyTg24, the EU undersecretary Enzo Amendola he specified that new sanctions against Russia are on the way. “The sanctions, those in place and those that will arrive, because there will be a fifth package that is in preparation, are a blow to the Russian economy. But they are reactions to an invasion military and as long as it is in the field, the European Union will also respond in this way “.