Russian rocket attacks overnight caused significant damage to Odessa’s historic Transfiguration Cathedral, the city administration reported via Telegram. The building was partially destroyed and numerous Orthodox shrines damaged. Rescuers dug out of the rubble an icon – the Kasperovskaya icon of the Mother of God. The night rocket attack killed one civilian and injured 18 others, including four children. Images of the cathedral in flames.
