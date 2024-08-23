Odessa Mayor Trukhanov said that the Pushkin monument cannot be demolished

The Pushkin monument in Odessa cannot be demolished because it is included in the UNESCO register. This was stated by the city’s mayor Gennady Trukhanov, the publication “Strana.ua“.

He added that this monument is part of the city’s history, known throughout the world.

According to him, European delegations and tourists know who Pushkin is and talk about the works he wrote in Odessa. Trukhanov recalled that the writer was in exile in this city. In addition, when the city submitted a motivational dossier to UNESCO, the Pushkin monument was also listed in it, so the organization knows about it.

Earlier, the center of the Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleksiy Goncharenko (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) dressed the monument to Alexander Pushkin in Odessa in an embroidered shirt. They said that this was a response to the alleged borrowing of Ukrainian culture by Russia.