Russia: Position on Crimea and Donbas remains unchanged after peace talks

The Russian position that the occupied territories, Crimea and Donbas, are part of Russia remains unchanged. This was announced by Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky on Sunday, Reuters news agency reported. Ukraine and Russia held peace talks last week, but Russia says they have made “insufficient progress”.

The negotiations showed that Ukraine is open to a neutral status, provided that the country receives sufficient security guarantees. Turkey, Israel, Poland and Canada, among others, could provide the security guarantees.

Consultation period

The neutral status would mean, among other things, that Ukraine will not join NATO in the future or allow foreign military bases on the territory. Ukraine is also offering Russia a 15-year consultation period on the status of annexed Crimea. That means a period in which both sides agree not to use violence.

New peace negotiations have not yet been announced. Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on Saturday that “sufficient progress” has been made for direct talks between Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Medinski says he is “not optimistic” about that.