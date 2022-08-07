Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Split

At anchor in Turkey: the Ukrainian freighter “Razoni”, here in Istanbul. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

A freighter loaded with corn from Ukraine just doesn’t make it to Lebanon. Instead, the ship changes its route. The question marks are big.

Odessa/Istanbul – Where did the “Razoni” go? The grain freighter, which left the Black Sea port of Odessa at the end of July in the middle of the Ukraine war, was eagerly awaited in Lebanon on Sunday morning (August 7). The “Razoni” has loaded 26,000 tons of corn.

Razoni: Ukrainian grain carrier does not arrive in Lebanon – and anchors off Turkey

The only thing is that the huge ship has not yet arrived at its destination. Instead, it had unexpectedly changed course. As the ARD “Tagesschau” reports, it was (as of Sunday evening) according to the ship location app marine traffic anchored off Turkey. It is therefore uncertain whether the “Razoni” will even call at its original destination, Tripoli.

The Ukrainian ambassador in Lebanon reacted with surprise and astonishment. “Politically it was a very clear decision. The first ship was to go from Odessa to Tripoli. But there are other reasons, such as the relationship between private businessmen. It will take some time to clarify the situation,” said Ihor Ostash in an interview with the “Tagesschau”. It remained cloaked and did not become clearer what is meant, for example, by “relationship between private business people”.

In the video: Ukraine war – More ships with grain leave Odessa

According to the report, flour was recently running out in bakeries in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli, and hundreds of people waited in vain in front of the counters for bread. “The delivery should be a signal that the Odessa-Tripoli route is working again. It is not clear whether there are economic or political reasons why the ship is not going any further,” reports the ARD correspondent from Lebanon.

Russia-Ukraine War: Eight grain carriers have left Odessa port on Black Sea

Four other grain carriers had previously left Ukrainian ports. The ships loaded with sunflower oil and corn are destined for China, Turkey and Italy, but are initially to head for the Bosphorus metropolis of Istanbul. The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that they should be checked there. Among other things, it should be ensured by international observers that the freighters only loaded grain and not weapons. The “Razoni” had undergone the same procedure.

Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said the new freighters Mustafa Necati, Star Helena, Glory and Riva Wind together loaded almost 170,000 tons of agricultural goods. Since the conclusion of the grain agreement between Kyiv and Moscow, eight freighters have left Ukraine – despite the turmoil of war.

Has loaded 26,000 tons of corn: the “Razoni” being inspected in Istanbul, Turkey. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Agreement between Ukraine and Russia for grain export across the Black Sea

On July 22, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a grain export agreement brokered by Turkey and the United Nations (UN). Safe corridors for cargo ships should again enable the transport of grain on the Black Sea. This should protect the ships from possible military attacks.

Millions of tons of grain are stored in Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which could not be delivered because of the Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country to the west. Ukraine is considered a leading grain exporter worldwide. (pm)