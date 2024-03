Ukrainian city of Odessa is one of the most attacked since the start of the war in Eastern Europe | Photo: Igor Tkachenko/EFE/EPA

The city of Odessa, in the south of Ukraine, is in mourning this Saturday (16) for the 21 people killed in the bombing with Russian missiles carried out on Friday (15) against a residential area, considered the most lethal attack in the region since the beginning of the war against Russia.

“The city and the region declared mourning for the 20 deaths caused as a result of the largest Russian terrorist attack in Odessa in terms of the number of victims,” wrote the head of the provincial Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, on his Telegram channel.

Shortly afterwards, Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko increased the number of victims to 21, following the death of a second State Emergency Service worker, who succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Kiper, who once again expressed condolences to the families of the victims, declared on Friday night that among the dead were a doctor and an Emergency Service rescuer.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two Iskander-M ballistic missiles hit Odessa, the second just as emergency services and doctors arrived at the site of the first impact.

Kiper detailed that 40 of the 75 injured were still receiving treatment at medical centers in the region and that nine victims were still in serious condition.