Odessa City Historical and Toponymic Commission decided to return the previous names to Heavenly Hundred Avenue and Inglezi Street. About it reported the mayor of Odessa Gennady Trukhanov on his Facebook.

Avenue of the Heavenly Hundreds will be renamed into Marshal Zhukov Avenue, and Inglezi Street – into the 25th Chapaevskaya Division Street. The mayor clarified that Georgy Zhukov does not fall under the Ukrainian law on decommunization, since he was a fighter against fascism, and the Chapaevsk division “is a legendary formation that defended our city from the occupiers during the war years.”

Thus, the decision, personally adopted by the former governor of the Odessa region, Mikhail Saakashvili, is canceled.

On July 21, it became known that the monument to Vladimir Lenin in the Odessa region, within the framework of decommunization, was converted into a monument depicting the Bulgarian Trifon. Now Lenin is dressed in the national Bulgarian dress, and in his hand he holds a vine.

Since May 2015, a decommunization law has been in effect in Ukraine. It provides for a ban on the use of Soviet symbols, condemnation of the communist regime of the USSR and the opening of the archives of Soviet special services available in the country. Also, within the framework of the law, monuments to Soviet leaders are being dismantled.