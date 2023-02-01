“Odessa, a free city, a world city, a legendary port that has left its mark on cinema, literature and the arts is under threat and requires the reinforced protection of the international community”.

With these words, Audrey Azoulay, CEO of the Unescoannounced the inscription of the historical center of this Ukrainian city in the list of the World Heritage in danger, despite opposition from Russia, which denounced the decision as “political” and repeatedly tried to delay the vote.

In an extraordinary session held in Paris, headquarters of the body of United Nationsthe Heritage Committee adopted the decision by six votes in favour, one against (Russia) with 14 abstentions.

With the decision, the historic center of the city was registered in the World Heritage List and registered as patrimony in danger. “As the war continues, this inscription embodies our collective determination to ensure that this city, which has always risen above the convulsions of the world, is preserved from further destruction,” Azoulay added.

And it is that although Odessa has been bombarded by Moscow since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, his estate has remained largely intact.

Hence, different governments, including the French, exalted UNESCO’s decision by highlighting “the exceptional value of this port city, its architecture and its history for Ukraine and humanity.”

“The decision to include Odessa underlines the danger posed to Ukrainian heritage by the Russian war of aggression,” the French ministry added in a statement.

The designation as endangered heritage “gives (Ukraine) access to strengthened mechanisms of international assistance, both technical and financial,” UNESCO stressed. “Ukraine can request them to ensure the protection of the site and, if necessary, help with its rehabilitation,” the agency said.

During the session, Russia criticized that the file to register Odesa on this list was “superficial” and accused Ukraine of having submitted a candidacy based on a “copy and paste from the Wikipedia page.”

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyhad asked to inscribe the site as part of the World Heritage in October, because since the beginning of the conflict, the Ukrainian authorities try to protect their monuments with sandbags and barricades, which of course fall short.

View of the destruction in the port of Odessa.

The historical wealth

Odessa it was an important seaport for the Greeks and served as a military outpost of the Turkish Empire. Since its incorporation into the Russian Empire, at the end of the century XVIIIit was filled with a European population, having inhabitants of more than a hundred nations and also became one of the most prosperous Jewish communities.

Hence, from its beginnings it had a planned urban development that made the city live its golden age in the 19th century, being an important cultural and scientific center, with its own theaters, scientific societies and several universities.

“Known as the Pearl of the Black Sea, Odessa suffered from the fighting of World War I, and was briefly taken over by the young Ukrainian People’s Republic.

The Soviets took over Odesa in 1920, but they could not prevent the Jewish mafias from continuing to control the city, as was the case in Al Capone’s America, something that could have greatly influenced the most famous Soviet propaganda directors from choosing the city ​​to set some important films such as The Man with the Camera (Dziga Vértov) or Potemkin Battleship, by Sergei Eisenstein, which includes one of the most epic scenes in cinematography: the monumental Potemkin staircase”, says Jorge Latorre Izquierdo, professor of Art History from the Rey Juan Carlos University, in The Conversation.

Latorre recalls that it was here, in this cosmopolitan city, where the inventor Iosif Tymchenko created the first device to view moving images, two years before the Lumiere brothers.

In addition, the first film studio of the then Russian Empire was built in Odessa at the beginning of the 20th century and in the 1930s it was considered “Ukrainian Hollywood”.

“In fact, many of the founders of the big American Hollywood studios were Jews from Odessa,” adds the academic.

This is how in different urban spaces of the city some of the most famous silent films of Soviet cinema were filmed and it was in its film studios, the largest in the entire Soviet Union, where Aleksandr Dovzhenko began his career. Although, undoubtedly, the film that made Odessa world famous was Eisenstein’s Potemkin Battleship (1925), with its famous staircase scene.

With the decision, the historic center of the city was inscribed on the World Heritage List and registered as endangered heritage.

Dispute over Catherine

Due to its settlement history, Odessa remained Russian for a long time. Catherine the Great, who ruled Russia with a firm fist for almost 35 years, is part of the bowels of this city. It wasn’t until after World War II that everything was transformed.

A few meters above the famous Odesa staircase, in what is now called Catherine Square, a sculpture of this tsarina replaced the monument to the heroes of Potemkin since 2007, which was moved to the port. The statue of Catherine, which integrated Odessa into the Russian empire, did not bother Ukrainians, even Russian-speakers. However, since the beginning of the war things have changed.

In November, the Odessa city council voted to remove the statue of Catherine the Great after a local consultation. The monument to the tsarina – which for many became a symbol of Russian oppression since the start of the war – was removed at the end of December. And this week, before the start of the Unesco session, Ukraine protested in an open letter to committee members against the inclusion of a reference to the Russian empress as the founder of Odessa at the end of the 18th century.

The truth is that the port, located 500 kilometers south of the Ukrainian capital kyiv, is a very symbolic city for the history of Russia. It was the third city of the Russian Empire and its second port. In April 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the city was not historically part of Ukraine but part of Novorosiya (New Russia), which he would like to reconstitute with the invasion.

“This whole Novorossiya project is closely linked to Odessa. For someone like Vladimir Putin, who, according to his own words, wants to bring Russia back to its former power, this is truly important, ”explains Guido Hausmann, director of the Leibniz Institute’s History department. According to the expert, Odesa represents for the Kremlin the expanding empire of the tsars.

Being the third largest Ukrainian city after kyiv and Kharkov, this ‘Pearl’ has a particular relevance for Ukraine. Since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, Odessa has hosted the main base of the naval forces and has the largest cargo port in the country. About half of imports and exports are handled from there. Hence, it is the epicenter of intense attacks and bombardments that, as Latorre points out, make Eisenstein’s famous staircase convene again bloody and worrying violent episodes.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA

INTERNATIONAL EDITOR

TIME