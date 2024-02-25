“Everything is just perfect at the moment,” said Marco Odermatt after his victory in the giant slalom in Palisades Tahoe. And there was no one there who wanted to contradict the Swiss in his self-assessment. It sounds like a fairy tale with 1001 points, but what the 26-year-old is performing in this Alpine winter is harsh reality – with a serial winner in the leading role, the likes of which the ski world has not seen for a long time.

Please pay! Sometimes you have to have hard facts to show the dimension of superiority. Odermatt secured victory in the overall World Cup just ten races before the end of the season. It's his third in a row. He has collected 1,702 points out of a maximum possible 2,100 in the 21 races in which he took part. He won eleven in three different disciplines, came second three times and third four times. A fourth and two seventh places have to be seen as outliers. Converted into real money, this successful winter alone is worth 698,000 Swiss francs (around 732.00 euros) in prize money.

Odermatt's lead over the Austrian Manuel Feller, who placed second in the overall World Cup, is an incredible 1001 points with ten races to go. “It’s nice that it’s now mathematically fixed,” he said casually about the calculation of his overall victory: “But it was already pretty clear beforehand.”

The Nidwalder's dominance in the giant slalom is particularly striking: in his flagship discipline, which is also the basis for the other alpine competitions, Odermatt won all seven races of the season. Nine different challengers took turns in second and third place, but none could beat the man with the incomparable feeling for snow and the fastest possible turns. “Maybe we have to change something for next year so that it is at least a bigger fight,” suggested Henrik Kristoffersen, who placed second in Palisades Tahoe. He just couldn't say what exactly.







“I want to win every race”

Odermatt has even won ten World Cup giant slaloms in a row across seasons. In doing so, he surpassed the Italian Alberto Tomba, who triumphed nine times in a row in the slalom in 1994/95. Only the Swede Ingemar Stenmark managed to win 14 giant slalom races in a row at the end of the 1970s. Stenmark still holds the record of 13 World Cup season victories from the 1978/79 season together with the two Austrians Hermann Maier (2000/01) and Marcel Hirscher (2107/18) as well as Odermatt himself (2022/23) – with eleven successes so far and six remaining World Cups in which Odermatt still wants to take part, he should also break this mark.

“I want to win every race,” the smart Swiss announced in distant California, not to curb his ambition for the rest of the winter: “That’s the goal.” It seems that his points record from 2042 from the previous winter is likely to fall also clear. And it goes without saying that, in addition to the big crystal ball, he is also aiming to win the three smaller ones in downhill, super-G and giant slalom. So far, only Maier (2000/01) has achieved this feat.



Familiar pose: Marco Odermatt wins eleven of 21 races and the overall World Cup early.

Image: AP



It should not be ignored that the injury-related absences of his competitors Marco Schwarz (Austria) and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) benefited his winning streak. But the fact that he finished at all starts also underlines his special position.







And what shouldn't be forgotten with all these data and facts: Odermatt comes across as a pretty laid-back guy who doesn't seem to be so doggedly chasing success, but rather lets himself ride the wave. “I enjoy it, it's a lot of fun,” he said of his secret to success.

For him, this also includes the team spirit in the Swiss team, because Odermatt does not insist on the privilege of other superstars to travel through the World Cup circus in a private team. This also means that he lets it rip sometimes, like in Kitzbühel, when he celebrated wildly in a bar with the Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, who had even defeated him twice in the downhill race – shirtless.

What earns the Swiss additional sympathy among the Swiss is the fact that he is the only world-class athlete to ride on Stöckli skis – a Swiss ski manufacturer that produces high-quality skis, but in terms of sheer quantity is not up there with the big players like Atomic, Rossignol or Head can keep up.

“It’s crazy what the dog does”

Just right for Odermatt. He came to Stöckli as a twelve-year-old and stayed. He has trusted the same service man there since 2016. He knows what the skis need to be like for his style of skiing, but doesn't get bogged down in details. In contrast to his predecessor as dominator in the World Cup, the legendarily fussy Hirscher, who showed up at the World Cup with twenty pairs of skis, half a dozen models are enough for the Swiss, which are used depending on the type of snow, course setting and slope of the terrain.

The way he builds up energy when cornering and is therefore able to take a more direct line than his competitors ultimately makes the difference. Or, as Manuel Feller puts it: “It’s crazy what the dog is doing.”