The Swiss ski racer Marco Odermatt underlined his usual dominance in the first Super-G of the new World Cup season. The winner of the Discipline World Cup of the last two years won the race in Beaver Creek/Colorado in 1:09.41 minutes ahead of Frenchman Cyprien Sarazin (0.18 seconds behind) and thus celebrated his first win of the season.

The day before, Odermatt had to admit defeat to his compatriot Justin Murisier, who won his first World Cup race, in the downhill at the same place. In the Super-G, however, the 27-year-old, who won the last three overall World Cups, showed his usual class.

With a hard line and a lot of pressure on his skis, Odermatt skied like he was unleashed and pushed Sarazin into second place. Third place went to Lukas Feurstein (0.47 back), who took the first podium place for Austria’s men this winter.