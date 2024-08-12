It is as if it were carrying a sceptre. Even if the rod-shaped structure, which protrudes from its summit and is visible from afar, turns out not to be very majestic on closer inspection: the forest-covered mountain towers majestically above the small town of Zwingenberg as the highest elevation in the chain of hills on the Bergstrasse in southern Hesse. It towers at the interface between the low mountain range of the Odenwald and the Upper Rhine Plain, as a landmark between Darmstadt and Mannheim and a magnet for visitors for centuries.