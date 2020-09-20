Martin Odegaard is cooked. From the Norwegian boy who stepped on Valdebebas at the end of 2014 to listen to the Madrid offer to the current soccer player, now in the sports city as one of the first team almost six years have passed in which he has transformed physically but also mentally. This is the process …

“He doesn’t understand that the best thing for him is to train with Castilla, who are only 16 years old …”. That phrase sounded more than once at The Factory when the promising playmaker arrived from Stromsgodset. His landing was unusual: from Monday to Friday with the first team, he requested it by contract; play for Castilla on weekends. In the reserve team he did not like his apparent divism and Zizou, at that time on the Castillian bench, spoke with the boy and with his father Hans-Erik to try to convince him that it was better for him to create chemistry with the Castilla teammates. There was no wayThe child Odegaard was seen on a peak where neither Ancelotti first, nor Benítez later, nor Zidane in command of Madrid saw him.

The current one is another Odegaard. The transfers in Heerenveen (where he became a substitute) and Vitesse tempered that desire. Madrid has extended his contract twice and always monitored his growth. Since he arrived as a teenager, he has been gaining ten pounds of muscle. The weights that the Nordic pearl did so conscientiously in Valdebebas came to cost the white club sharp criticism in Norway. They said they were weighing down their football. The reality is that now his upper body is wider, more resistant to the physical pressure of rivals, and does not weigh down on his legs. Last season he was the Real player with the most sprints. Until the break, he was the one who participated in the most goal plays in LaLiga (24) together with Messi and Luis Suárez …

On his return, the costumes and Zidane see him more mature. Like its methodical character. “Odegaard is super professional, almost a robot,” testified his technician at the Vitesse. Now he is working conscientiously ‘polishing’ his right leg even more, something always essential in lefties.. He is working it especially on long trips. She has also been improving the shot, her great weak point.

Now 21, he offers Madrid player benefits. His 2019-20 numbers were similar to those of the white midfield but intervened decisively (goal or assist) in 16 goals, more than Kroos (15), Modric (13), Valverde (7) and Isco (5), your current competition. His 63 dribbles completed the heavy course also left Madrid’s best in that facet far behind (Hazard and Vinicius, 49 and 48 respectively). An evolution that has brought him back to Chamartín. Odegaard is a reality.