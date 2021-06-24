Martin Odegaard left Real Madrid in the winter market. He left on loan to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal after not having minutes with Zidane. The Norwegian left very good pressure on the Emirates and the Gunners have tried to extend the loan, but, finally, the footballer returns to the Santiago Bernabéu. Odegaard himself has confirmed it in statements to TV2, a Norwegian television channel. He will join the Madrid preseason on July 5 and will be placed under the command of Carlo Ancelotti. The technician will have the final decision.
Odegaard affirmed that he is a Real Madrid player and that the capital of Spain will return “it is a week and a half to start the preseason.” The footballer declared: “Real Madrid has been very clear with me, they want me back. So I have to go back and start training. “
The Norwegian will be under the command of Ancelotti, the coach with whom he officially debuted with the Madrid first team. They know each other and the Italian knows what he can demand of him, but they have not yet spoken. However, he has done it with the club actively and believes that they are convinced to give him the opportunity and fulfill his objective: to play for Real Madrid, the club that signed him six years ago.
However, he does not want to be at Real Madrid in any way. As he showed last season, he is not willing to warm up the white elastic from the bench. His goal is to play for Real Madrid, but his priority is to play as much as possible and be consistent.
