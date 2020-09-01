Players they have just jumped to field 1 of Valdebebas. Is he first workout preseason. They work scattered as indicated by LaLiga’s anti-COVID protocol. Out of all stands out one the figure of a Nordic blond. “He has the makings of a top player”, exclaims a veteran employee of the entity contemplates the scene. He was there too when Odegaard had just signed and made history by becoming, by the hand of Ancelotti, in the youngest footballer in the history of Madrid to debut in the League. He was 16 years and 156 days when he replaced Cristiano against Getafe. It was the month of May 2015 and was another Odegaard. A precocious child with much to prove. Today, five years later, Odegaard It’s one of the more solvent midfielders of the league championship.

Odegaard, in Valdebebas.

REAL MADRID (DAILY AS)



In January 2015, Madrid beat Bayern and Arsenal in a tough bid to sign that young man for just turning 16. Four million were enough, but he had to give the player two net of salary. Five years later, Transfermarkt It gives a value of 45 million. Now he is the ‘only signing’ of a Madrid in transition, the only new face of a project conditioned by the economic crisis resulting from the coronavirus in which the priority is to sell to ensure the viability of the entity.

Than Odegaard is in your exact point cooking for play for Madrid It is obvious. He was the LaLiga midfielder, with 62%, who led the participation index in the goal plays by your team, and was the one that completed the most passes in the rival area. He scored seven goals and gave nine assists … Norwegian benefits they were very close last season to those of Kroos. His average of recoveries (one ball every 14 minutes from Kroos for one every 15 minutes from Martin), shots (one every 42 ‘versus every 49’), shots on goal (every 128 ‘and every 134’) and chances created (every 32 ‘of the former Bayern and Odegaard every 36’) are very similar and Modric and Valverde’s data improve.

The word “precocity” is the one that has dominated the career of Norwegian footballer that it was in one of those that Florentino placed more hope. To their 21 years, has already completed Odegaard four full seasons in the elite, two at the Heerenveen, one at the Vitesse and the one confirmed in the Real. Zubieta is where he has found the perfect setting to develop. Her wish was to have been one more campaign yielded there, where he was assured of playing a high number of matches (36 played by Imanol). But the demands of the script of the Madrid, which fell with a bang in the Champions League, they have forced a change of plans. Now it will be Zidane’s job to manage a sweet transition between Modric (34 years old) and the Norwegian.

Molded for success.



“Odegaard is almost like a robot; is ready to play for Real Madrid “said just a few dates ago Leonid Slutski, the one who was his coach at the Vitesse. The increase in muscle mass in the young player is not a coincidence, but the fruit of a programmed strategy. This summer, for example and while his companions enjoyed the beach, he he was working at height in the CAR of Sierra Nevada.

But if someone has been important in the race of the footballer has undoubtedly been his father, whom Madrid included as a youth coach as soon as they signed the midfielder. Hans Erik educated soccer to his son in Stakhanovism, in the work ethic. “There are three key factors: train hard, train well and train on the right path. And Martin has done all this … “, said when his son debuted with the absolute of Norway, with which he has already played 22 games. Five years after his famous signing for Madrid, Odegaard is also a reality for Zidane.