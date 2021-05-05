The future of Martin Odegaard It is also played tonight in the Emirates. For the Norwegian, who had left the Real Madrid in search of the opportunities that I was not giving Zinedine Zidane, not be tonight in the semifinals of the Europa League It can be a major blow. And everything points to what Smith rowe, bet of Arteta and pearl of the club, he will be the one chosen to face him Villarreal.

The fact that three months after his arrival at London has not yet been able to prevail in the eleven gunner, far from one of the most competitive of the Premier, deflates a little the balloon that had formed around him during his time in the Real society. Odegaard has left pearls, moments of very good play, but he knows that more was expected from his English adventure and that today he should be chosen for the most important match of the season.

Against him Newcastle This weekend the emergencies were already seen, and the truth is that he played a very good game, but perhaps it is too late. To fight for a place in one of the best midfielders of the century, that trio formed by Kroos, Modric Y Casemiro, Odegaard must give a blow on the table that convinces Zidane that he is the one chosen to pick up the baton.