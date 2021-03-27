Martin Odegaard is already a star of the Arsenal. All levels of the club are delighted with the performance of the Norwegian, who has adapted to perfection in just a few months to the style he proposes Mikel Arteta. In fact, the coach is the one who is most satisfied. “He is showing what I think of him from the first week. The way he moves around the field, he always wants the ball, the way he dominates the pressure. He has been very influential,” he said after Arsenal’s last game.

For his part, Odegaard also feels at home, as some of his teammates have commented. He has a leading role, just what he was looking for when he left Real Madrid in January. The situation is so favorable for him that, as reported by the English media Football london, He has told those around him that he wants to continue at Arsenal once his loan ends in June.

Notably no purchase optionSo if the Gunners want to stay with the midfielder, they will have to make an offer that suits what Madrid wants. If this does not happen, he will not force his exit from the white club, add the medium. Currently, it has an estimated value of 40 million according to the specialized website Transfermarkt.

Odegaard already warned the other day that, without knowing what will happen in summer, its goal is to find “stability and development”, just what he did not find under the orders of Zidane. At Arsenal, on the contrary, he is already a fundamental piece. He has only stopped playing one game since he arrived and has started eight of 12.