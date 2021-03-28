Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

It seems that Real Madrid wants to revive its treasury with large sums of money, in anticipation of signing a “super” star or more, during the next “summer mercato”, which prompted it to show its willingness to sell the Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, currently on loan, to Arsenal.

Odegaard was so brilliant this season that Spaniard Mikel Arteta, the coach of the “Gunners”, did not hide his admiration for him, and expressed his desire to keep him, through a final sale contract, not just a loan.

The Spanish newspaper “Ocadiario” stated that “Al-Maliki” set a final price of 60 million euros for a young star in his midst, and called those wishing to buy it to submit their offers, stressing that he would not accept less than this amount that he set, in this promising star whom experts view as A wonderful future awaits him, and Arteta even said about him that he represents the future of Arsenal.

Odegaard did not enter into the plans and calculations of the French coach Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid coach since joining the “Royal” in 2015, and he played only 8 matches with the first team, and was loaned more than once, in order to refine his talent, and due to his young age at the time (16 years), where he played For the clubs of Heerenveen, Vitis Arnhem and Real Sociedad, until I was loaned at the beginning of this season to Arsenal and starred in its ranks.

For its part, the English press reported that Odegaard is a candidate to stay with the “Gunners”, due to Arteta’s adherence to him and his conviction in his high level, and the team’s need for its efforts as a striker, playmaker and winger as well. British press sources indicated that Odegaard’s brilliance with Arsenal caught the attention of club scouts. Another major European, and that is why these sources said that if the “gunners” did not succeed in retaining this Norwegian star, they would go to their old goal of the French player Nabil Fakir.

It is noteworthy that Martin Odegaard, born on December 17, 1998 (22 years old), moved to Real Madrid from Strosgodst in Norway for 3 million euros. Odegaard played his first match with Norway, who carries the captaincy, on August 27, 2014, to be the youngest player to play for the first team in He is 15 years and 253 days old, and he is also the youngest European player to participate in the Euro 2016 European Nations Cup qualifiers.