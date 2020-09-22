When I saw Anoeta’s line-up I thought that Zidane was going to Ancelotti’s model, when he was his second: an average of three violinists, then Modric, Kroos and James, now with Odegaard. instead of him, with whose game he can be related. That worked until Kroos was showing increasing symptoms of distraction in the dark tasks of the middle center. But no: it was a 4-2-3-1 with Odegaard in the position that the Argentines called down. Quite a privilege at whose height he was only at times. Few participations, although good, and promising rapport with Benzema. And one shot, and out.

The result was an elegant but dull team, which little by little broke into a dangerous 4-2-4. No damage in front and progressive scares behind, to the point that Zidane had to correct that by putting polenta, with Casemiro and Valverde instead of Modric and Odegaard, in addition to Marvin for the once again harmless Rodrygo. I know it’s too early, but when I saw Odegaard leave, I thought he must push himself more. She is no longer in the Real, when due to her superior class she deserved privileges to which she corresponded. Now she is in a team in which the ball is more distributed. She will be able to measure up only if she uses and agitates the attack more.

Because while we wait for Mbappé, whom Florentino has already signed for several years but never arrives (what a disaster to let him go through to keep Bale!) the attack remains in the light of Benzema, who casts the rest but is not Lewandowski or Haaland, and in the outbursts of Vinicius, incomparably more incisive than his symmetrical, Rodrygo, again absentee out of shyness. Yes, Hazard will return, we do not know when and how; Already a brother-in-law classifies him as ‘crippled like Bale and fat like Cassano’. And Asensio will return, hopefully soon. (With Borja Mayoral, Jovic and Mariano it is not counted). But the signing was Odegaard and he cannot be accommodated.