It was the last London derby of the season and Arsenal were at stake in the fight for European spots, but Crystal Palace fans didn’t care. It was an afternoon for the party. The doors to the public in the Premier League opened just in time for the Eagles fans to bid farewell to Roy Hodgson, who was sitting on the bench at Selhurst Park for the last time. as a local technician. Unanimous applause and corridor formed by the two teams and the refereeing team before starting a match that was a reflection of what Arsenal’s year has been: irregular and without grace.

Luckily for Arteta, the talent of his players has meant that, in phases, his team chain good plays during the matches, enough not to have said goodbye to the European goal long ago. In a bland first part, one of those moments of light opened the game in favor of the Gunners. Pépé finished a game with a volley in which Tierney served him the ball from the wing after Saka had enabled the side with a heel strike.

The irruption of young Saka and Smith Rowe has been one of the few joys that Arsenal fans take away this season. The Odegaard and Ceballos transfers have not been as successful as expected. Thomas has had too many ups and downs and the Lacazette, Pépé and Aubameyang trident has greatly reduced his performance compared to last year. The talent of all of them shines at times, but without continuity it is very difficult to achieve something positive in an increasingly competitive Premier.

With the 0-1 Arsenal entered one of their usual trances and he let go little by little until in the second half Benteke tied with his head after jumping into the plate for a Townsed center. The play was reviewed in the VAR for a possible offside and a possible lack of the Belgian striker, but it finally went up to the scoreboard. When all seemed lost for Arsenal, once again the individual talent of their players pulled the team out of the abyss. A perfect thread assist from Odegaard in discount found the finisher in Martinelli, who beat Guaita and allows Arsenal to continue dreaming of qualifying for the Europa League on the final matchday. Pepé, also in discount, sentenced the game with an individual game.