Norway faced the Netherlands in the match of the qualifying round for the Qatar World Cup 2022. The match ended with tie to one, with a goal of Haaland 20 minutes into the game and before half-time Davy klaassen signed the tables on the scoreboard.

This encounter left Martin Odegaard as one of those listed. One of those who attacked the captain of Norway was the former player John arne riise, which reproached him that: “He is the captain and number ten. So he has to assume some responsibility. He must bear to hear that when it is wrong. He is not as involved as we hope, gives speed with the passes and does not overflow as we expect. It’s boring“.

After finishing the match, Solbakken came out in defense of the Norwegian footballer: “Martin is rock solid on the team. Holland didn’t create anything on the right side in the first half, and Martin played against a rookie. He did a great job as captain both before and during the game. “

In addition, the former Copenhagen coach assured that: “As the game was, lived up to expectations that he had for him. As a captain, he has been great. He has a silent authority. “

The Dutch coach, Louis van GaalHe also had words for Odegaard: “Norway has a fantastic forward (Erling Braut Haaland) and a passer (Ødegaard).”