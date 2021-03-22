Martin Odegaard was the great protagonist of the second half of Arsenal against West Ham. The ‘gunner’ team was losing 3-0 and managed to get a creditable 3-3 with the Norwegian as the protagonist, who also played the 90 minutes. The midfielder on loan from Real Madrid is enjoying his time in London and was appreciated by his teammate Calum Chambers: “It has been brilliant. I get along very well with him, he works very hard in training and in games, he has done well and I think everyone is very happy with him. It feels like home”.

A few weeks ago, Odegaard explained how comfortable he is at Arsenal, with whom he will remain on loan until the end of the season: “I have felt at home from day one, I am happy here and I feel good. You never know what can happen. At the moment I’m focusing on doing my best this season and helping the team as much as possible. “