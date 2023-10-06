Cecilia Álvarez Correa, in Medellín, on January 26, 2016. Luis Eduardo Noriega ((EPA) EFE)

He Odebrecht case continues to advance, slowly, in Colombian politics. This Friday, the Attorney General’s Office announced that it is calling Cecilia Álvarez-Correa, who was Minister of Transportation in the Government of Juan Manuel Santos, to trial for irregularities in two additional contracts for the Ruta del Sol II, the main connecting road. between the center of the country and the Caribbean coast. This is the same process for undue interest in the execution of contracts for which she was charged last July. Now, the Special Trial Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice will set a date for the accusation hearing.

The Prosecutor’s Office assures that Álvarez-Correa allowed the “irregular execution” of two of the others – 3 and 6 – of the contract, which added to the works an additional road between the municipality of Ocaña, in Norte de Santander, and Gamarra, a port on the Magdalena River in César. As the letter explains, the then minister “did not prevent” the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI), an entity attached to the portfolio under her charge, from handing over the construction of that route to the Ruta del Sol Consortium, whose main shareholder was Odebrecht. She also indicates that Álvarez-Correa allowed ANI to do so without considering the proposals of other companies. The accusing body adds that, by doing so, he ignored the rules and a concept of the Consultation Room of the State Council on Ruta del Sol II and the possibility of adding works to already signed contracts, but does not accuse him of having received bribes.

The alleged crimes would have occurred between September 2012 and August 2014. On July 6, Álvarez-Correa appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office for the indictment hearing. In it, the accusing body accused the former minister of favoring certain people with the construction of the road and the installation of tolls. Among those favored was the family of her then partner, former minister Gina Parody.

Furthermore, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, Álvarez-Correa gave the approval to the then president of the ANI, Luis Fernando Andrade, ―also accused― to add the construction of the Río de Oro-Aguaclara-Gamarra transversal, part of the road between Ocaña and the port, to the concessionaire. Additionally, the Prosecutor’s Office accuses the former minister of allowing, in exchange for these additional works, the concessionaire to increase the rates at five tolls on Ruta del Sol II: San Vito, Agua Negra, La Gómez, Morrison and Pailitas.

The former minister is far from being the first politician in the country to be accused of corruption related to the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht. Last August, the Prosecutor’s Office charged 33 former Colombian officials and another 22 lobbyists, contractors and private individuals with improper interest in the execution of contracts. Among the accused were the former president of the ANI, Andrade, and the founder and former director of the construction company, Marcelo Odebrecht.

Following these accusations, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate those involved in the Odebrecht case, which has reached almost every corner of America and has affected presidents in other countries. This is not the case in Colombia, despite the fact that Odebrecht helped finance Santos’ two presidential campaigns, and the rival campaign in 2014, that of Uribista Óscar Iván Zuluaga.

Petro then also ordered the Foreign Ministry to seek additional collaborations with the authorities of the United States and Brazil. “Brazilians who committed crimes in Colombia enjoy total impunity and Odebrecht has not paid a single peso of the fines imposed in Colombia,” he stated.

