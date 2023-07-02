Andrade Gutierrez and UTC are also enabled; companies were involved in corruption schemes investigated in Lava Jato

Petrobras qualified contractors Odebrecht, Andrade Gutierrez and UTC competing for contracts at the state-owned company. The companies were prevented from closing contracts because of involvement in corruption schemes at the oil company, investigated by the Lava Jato operation.

The information was confirmed by Petrobras to the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. “Any and all companies interested in initiating, maintaining or re-establishing a relationship with Petrobras must demonstrate compliance with the Petrobras Compliance Program”, declared the state.

In addition to agreeing to act in accordance with the compliance program, companies that compete for contracts must, according to Petrobras, “assume the commitment to comply with anti-corruption laws and the applicable policies, procedures and integrity rules, as well as being free from any impeding sanctions”.

According to Petrobras, there are 31 national and foreign companies qualified to compete for contracts. Odebrecht is in the so-called full category, which allows participation in all types of competitions.

