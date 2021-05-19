While the government of Alberto Fernández seeks to give continuity to the work of burying the route of the Sarmiento train – a work investigated for bribery, tendered repeatedly during the Kirchner administration and mentioned in the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas – the prosecutor Franco Picardi gave judge Marcelo Martínez De Giorgi translated documentation who came from Brazil in March as part of the investigation of the route of alleged bribes linked to the construction company Odebrecht, its local partners, which includes Ángelo Calcaterra, and the Federal Planning Ministry headed by Julio De Vido.

The cause began five years ago in our country, after the owners of the Brazilian giant admitted, within the framework of the Lava Jato operation, that there were US $ 36 million bribes to Argentine officials until 2015, to manipulate various public works contracts. That amount is just a portion of the more than $ 700 million they paid in eleven other countries to obtain works.

In Comodoro Py there are three cases of suspicious tenders awarded to Odebrecht: the most important is precisely the one that investigates corruption in the underground of the Sarmiento train, a work budgeted at 3,000 million dollars, and awarded to the consortium constituted by Odebrecht, IECSA (then of Ángelo Calcaterra, Mauricio Macri’s cousin), Ghella and ComSa SA. For the scandal of bribes, In June 2019, the Brazilian firm left the work, as did IECSA.

The case is unpublished. It was first launched in 2006 – when Néstor Kirchner was president – and the commissioning of the work was announced a dozen times. At 15 years, it is not finished yet.

The bribes for the work of burying the train line that connects the Capital with the west of Greater Buenos Aires would have had a floor of 3.3 million dollars for Argentine officials, but they could have reached 20 million. The Brazilians would have had 5 million.

While Odebrecht has a bankruptcy petition in Brazil and faces various legal proceedings in different countries – including Argentina – the work remains unfinished and with a pending judicial resolution after several months, after, after a slow and tortuous process, accounting documentation and testimonies from Odebrecht executives came from Brazil that they declared as repentant in that country. The prosecutor Picardi sent that information to be translated, and now he has sent it back to the court.

What was sent to translate? A CD with several folders with information related to the well-worn contract to bury the route of the Sarmiento train. Emails also with information inherent to the file. In addition, there is information on the companies that made up the UTE and some others that would have been created to channel the payment of bribes.

The folders that were translated included documentation on various financial transactions.

According to judicial sources, a video was also translated that “would be the confession of Luiz Antonio Mameri “, one of the former executives of Odebrecht that accepted the award-winning denunciation in Brazil. The former number two of the construction company for Latin America had assured on another occasion that Javier Sánchez Caballero (member of IECSA) advised Odebrecht executives that they had to make “improper payments” as they began to charge for their jobs. Always according to his story, It was what was agreed with the Planning officials.

Sources in the case indicated that the large amount of financial information that was added to the file “It is relevant” and of “great contribution to the cause”. However, from the investigation they assure that there was already a confirmed bribery route, which would now be “strengthened” by the data provided.

The cause is back in a definition instance. In April 2019, Martínez de Giorgi prosecuted the former members of the Federal Planning Ministry for “negotiations incompatible with the public function, breach of the duties of public officials and gifts”, for allegedly having favored the winning firms of the tender. Also for gifts it had also been processed Héctor Javier Sánchez Caballero, from Iecsa, and Héctor Castro Sirerol, from Comsa, with embargoes of five million pesos.

But the Buenos Aires Federal Chamber annulled the resolution, and ordered Martínez de Giorgi to re-analyze the procedural situation of all the accused.

In this context, and thanks to the signing of the collaboration agreement between the Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office and its counterpart in Brazil, the Brazilian prosecutors were required to submit documentation related to the burial of the Sarmiento train.

Prosecutor Picardi had already determined the existence of “Mock contracts”, which would have allowed the joint venture made up of Odebrecht, Iecsa, Ghella and Comsa turn around 5 million dollars to the Private Bank of Andorra. According to the investigation, that money would later have been destined to the “Bribery payment”.

Last year, the representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office presented a 70-page report to the court, reinforcing the thesis of the existence of a bribery route. “New evidentiary elements detected by this party were added, as well as the new material added to the present that confirms, even more, that the UTE made up of“ Constructora Norberto Odebrecht SA, Iecsa SA, Ghella Spa and Comsa SA signed two fictitious contracts o simulated with the Spanish firm Detection of Technical Risks, Quality Control and Supervision of Building Works SA (DSC) ”, he said.

Look also