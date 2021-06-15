Forget the toppers. France – Germany is at most of psychological importance; I read The Analyst Croatia still has a 67 percent chance of reaching the second round after losing to England. Rather watch the truant matches played at three in the afternoon when the useful part of the nation is doing something else, between two gosh-they-placed-them-countries too.

I saw Scots and Czechs. The Scottish trainer looked like an understanding bartender, the Czech coach looked like an ex-psychiatrist who had lost his night’s sleep on a Milan Kundera novel and now regretted that second bottle of red wine. On the field they tried to complete a one-two, but the ball bounced over the sideline. A Scotsman trotted head down into a penalty area like a mad Highlander and came to a stop against a Czech farm gate with a thud.

Liverpool player Andy Robertson must have wondered if he had misread his calendar: should he join these guys? And there was Patrik Schick, the striker with the carpenter’s eye. First he headed the ball into the far left corner. After halftime, he delivered a bow ball from the centerline that descended just in time, aired the crossbar and plopped into the goal – followed half a second later by the Scottish keeper who, like a local bus with braking problems, popped into his own nets. Goal of the tournament, in a truant match.

Arjen Fortune