EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

How sterile it is to write about the climate emergency when the air stops flowing because the heat is so indolent that it stopped transmitting the sound of words and our thoughts. We look across the morgana void of the horizon as if we were the ones left on the train platform, watching our beloved travel at the speed of light, thin as a shiny noodle in the instant we last saw each other. to the eyes. I wish we could rest our forehead on that person’s back again, closing our eyes to imagine being somewhere else, escaping through the fresh humidity, letting our breathing lead us to dream beautifully since it has been a long time since we found tranquility.

I would like to say the opposite: the heat made me get up once again to imagine how to build a forest. I passed by one side of the jagüey while the frogs hid, sensing my presence. What were you looking for? The barren soils to contemplate: here you have to plant oats and look for some geese to walk around these parts. The compost I made is far away, but I will bring it little by little to feed this newly planted clover space. The ferns that did before we built our house no longer grow. But they will return, there are the bulbs and the roots reconnecting through the mycelium. You have to make mountains, forests, jungles, a place to get lost and hide. A place where it’s not hot.

In the last hundred years the average temperature of the planet has increased in an anomalous way. I guess whoever reads this already knows this. But if you don’t know, you should know that there are those who believe – since it is a mere belief that comes from ignorance – that this is not happening. And if they accept that it is happening, they immediately say that it is a natural phenomenon, as part of a constant cycle of the earth. (It is very difficult and painful to write about the fruits of ignorance). Obviously, the scientific method has sought the reasons for this anomaly of rapid temperature increase, and has reached the massive and overwhelming consensus that it is due to human activity since the beginning of the industrial era, exacerbating dramatically in these last fifty years. . Almost my age, damn. It hurts to say that this tragedy puts the existence of everything alive on our planet at risk and that it has been caused by human beings. It must be clarified: “by the industrial and economic system of human beings.”

But it hurts much more to put words to describe the idiocy of climate change deniers. Be careful, perhaps here is a key that exemplifies the contradiction that I framed at the beginning: the defeat of our species afflicts me and leverages me; It depresses me and I sink into the sea of ​​heat. But the ignorance of some members of our species—they are generally men—makes me stand up and feel that the struggles we make alone, but especially in community, to find a way to slow down and stop polluting are not so inert, combined with expanding the absorption capacity of all the gases that cause the increase in temperature. And we return to the forest, to the sea, to the wetlands, to the songs we can sing while we play in the waves on the beach all day until night. Authentic joy and prosperity is in the splendor of the songs where we celebrate in community that there is a future. The authentic desolation and ignorance lies in the photo on the social network where the “content creator” announces his trip by private plane towards the “well-being of living in the moment.” (Sorry for writing that miasma concept).

From immobility to revelation. Perhaps that same journey is what theoretical physicists experienced who resisted the defeat of the senseless to enter into the painful realization of the collapse of a star, where the density is so extreme that it makes the future and the past the same place. It doesn’t make sense for that to exist, but it exists.

At a more inhospitable extreme exists evil. It is difficult to decipher or unmask it because it takes refuge in concepts and words hijacked by economic growth: “well-being, progress, wealth.” And those words are used and overused until they become key for a political campaign or some ideological positioning. “I promise development, well-being and progress. As? Follow me and together we will do it! The semantic battle is another one that must be fought. We must recover the meaning of words to subvert the economic synonyms of prosperity. But above all, we must recover them so that the meaning – heritage of truth/life that unites us as a species – stops being used by men (once again, we tend to be the vast majority) who seek a political frenzy that will lead them to power and thus be able to satisfy that unbridled pathology that is born from the lack of affection and joy.

A few days ago I had a public conversation at the festival There is in Querétaro. The actors’ strike of one of the unions to which I am a member prevents me from participating in the promotion of the films in which I participate and that are being released at this moment. This will be very anecdotal in posterity in comparison to the arrangement reached to regulate and improve the conditions of the audiovisual industry. As soon as a fair and necessary settlement is reached between the parties, I will be able to do so. So in the meantime, I talked about the issue that concerns us and calls us inexorably: the climate emergency. Put in real perspective, everything that has to do with the struggles within the audiovisual industry is infinitely irrelevant compared to the environmental crisis that we are experiencing. I am even more grateful that you have given me the space to share and promote this conversation around the climate emergency. The most important and transversal, and that recovers the meaning of the words: justice, dignity, joy, prosperity, equality. At this moment is when I look for poets to nuance my optimism and kitsch to transform them into abstract molds and thus give life to another reality of understanding.

Fragments of Ode to the Air, by Pablo Neruda:

Walking on a road I met the air, I greeted him and said respectfully: “I’m glad that for once you’re leaving your transparency, that’s how we’ll talk”…

No, air, don’t sell yourself, don’t let them channel you, don’t let them tube you, don’t let them fit you or compress you,

Don’t let them make you tablets, don’t let them put you in a bottle, be careful!

Careful! and come with me, we have a lot left to dance and sing. we go along the sea. To the top of the mountains, we go where the new spring is blooming and in a gust of wind and song we distribute the flowers, the aroma, the fruits, the morning air.