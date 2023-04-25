505 Games and Wird Fish are pleased to announce that today, April 25, Oddyssey: Your Space, Your Way Enter Early Access on Steam.

Build, explore and manage your team to get enough resources for the next big leap towards a planetary system habitable. The future of humanity depends on you.

THE four crew members emergency are the only hope for two million passengers seeking life on a new world, it’s up to them to extract resources from asteroids and find the next source of fuel. The other 1,999,996 passengers are counting on them!

Aboard a small support vessel aptly named the “Oddyssey,” players will scour the galaxy for resources to power the “ARK,” a megamothership home to the last two million human colonists left on the planet. Earth, lying peacefully frozen in sleep. Through nebulae, asteroid fields and any other obstacle, the few awakened colonists of the Oddyssey will gather resources to continue the journey of the ARK or to build and expand the ship, in order to discover new features that make life in space less difficult – and definitely more fantastic.

Oddyssey features single-player gameplay with additional options for 4-player local co-op or 8-player online multiplayer co-op, allowing players to work together to build new rooms, invent new technologies, mine materials, and much more. Each awakened settler of the ARK has personal needs and can develop different traits depending on the players’ actions and their ability to handle stress levels – some traits are gnarly in a good way, some in a bad way, and some just plain gnarly.