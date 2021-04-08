Oddworld: Soulstorm, which yesterday launched on PC, PS4 and on PS5 via PlayStation Plus, has today been updated to version 1.05.

This update fixes several cases where the bug-eyed Abe could become soft-locked in rare circumstances – something Eurogamer was warned about earlier in the week.

Review copies of Oddworld Inhabitants’ game were accompanied by a rare note asking recipients to warn players of a couple of bugs in the game which were still being investigated.

Another issue – a crashing bug on PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles – is also now believed fixed.

“We’re sure many of you will have also seen our statement about a potential crash bug in the PS4 version, which we made before our release,” a spokesperson for the game said today.

“We are delighted to report that we haven’t seen any reported instances of this occurring since the launch and we’ve been unable to replicate it ourselves too.”

Other tweaks in update 1.05 fix PS5 leaderboards and change the soundbite voice-over in the game’s train hijack level.

A further patch, 1.06, will launch in the next few days to sort issues with Sligs and timed toggle mines.

“We’ve yet to encounter any bugs ourselves as we work on our Oddworld: Soulstorm review, though we needless to say it will be coming in a little bit later than today’s release date,” Martin mentioned previously.