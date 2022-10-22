Oddworld: Soulstorm has a exit date official on Nintendo Switch: the game will be available starting from October 27th, therefore in a few days. The announcement came in conjunction with a new one gameplay trailer.

Announced in July, the Nintendo Switch version of Oddworld: Soulstorm is named not surprisingly Oddtimized Editionand the developers assure that it was designed specifically for the Japanese hybrid console hardware.

Reboot of the classic Oddworld: Abe’s Exoddus, the game tells the epic of Abe, the heroic Mudokon destined to lead his oppressed people after the events narrated in the Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty campaign!

The Switch version of Oddworld: Soulstorm will also be available with two limited editions. The first is there Collector’s Odditionwhich will include a copy of the game, an Abe figurine, a keychain, a metal case that can hold up to 24 cartridges, a temporary tattoo, stickers, three prints and a luxurious 160-page artbook.

After that there will also be the Limited Odditionwhich will include a copy of the game, the three prints and the silkscreen metal case that can serve as a container for Nintendo Switch game cartridges.