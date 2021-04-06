This week marks the grand return of the Oddworld series, with Lorne Lanning’s reimagining of 1998’s Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus hitting PC, PS4 and PS5 today – though unfortunately it does so with a couple of bugs that could well inhibit your progress.

Review copies for Oddworld Inhabitants’ game were released yesterday, with a note on the bugs that have shipped alongside the game. “There have been a few instances in our testing over the Easter weekend where Abe gets stuck in an infinite falling loop,” reads the note to reviewers. “This happens when jumping, falling, or death isinterrupted over a single (just one) frame by another state.”

If players encounter the bug, which freezes Abe in place, they’re advised to reset to the last checkpoint, where they’ll be able to resume progress. Another bug seems to be specific to PS4 Pro and PS4 consoles, which results in players being booted to the home screen. Both bugs are being addressed for an imminent patch, and the developer notes that neither will result in players losing and save data.

We’ve yet to encounter any bugs ourselves as we work on our Oddworld: Soulstorm review, though needless to say it will be coming in a little bit later than today’s release date (and it’s also worth noting that Oddworld: Soulstorm is available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PlayStation 5). Bertie sat down with Lorne Lanning a couple of years back to talk about Oddworld’s return, and where it’s headed next.