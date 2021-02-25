Oddworld: Soulstorm is the PlayStation 5 PS Plus game for April.

The puzzle platformer comes out on 6th April 2021 on PS5, PlayStation 4 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The new gameplay video, shown off during Sony’s State of Play broadcast, is below:

Oddworld: Soulstorm is the second chapter in Abe’s quintology (Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, a full HD remake of Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, is considered the first game in the quintology). You reprise the role of Abe the Mudokon, the accidental hero turned leader of a growing revolution.

Series creator Lorne Lanning said the game has “2.9D” environments, which is a new one on me.

“2.9D lets you venture into the world,” Lanning said. “It creates greater scale and action. Adds depth and immersion.”

On PS5, you can feel Abe’s heartbeat during suspense-filled action sequences with the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback tech.