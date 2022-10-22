Oddworld: Soulstorm finally has a Nintendo Switch release date: 27th October.

Although we found out back in July that the Switch version, Oddword: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition, was coming, developer Microids has only just finalized the release date.

To celebrate, the team has released a ten-minute long video of “oddilicious brand-new gameplay footage” for your viewing pleasure:

Oddworld: Soul Storm | Nintendo Switch Walkthrough Trailer (10min) | Microids & Oddworld Inhabitants.

Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized Edition has been “built exclusively” for the Nintendo Switch. If you haven’t yet pre-ordered the Limited Oddition or the Collector’s Oddition there’s still time, with all pre-orderers also securing a Digital Original Soundtrack and a Digital Artbook.

The Collector’s Oddition includes a collector’s box with the game and steelcase to carry your Switch cartridges, as well as a keychain, silver hero figure, art prints, artbook, temporary tattoo, and stickers.



The Collector’s Oddition also boasts a metal case to store all your game cartridges.

“The enduring point of Oddworld is that its most horrific elements are not remotely fictional, and that it uses fantasy to refocus our attention on the bizarre horrors of our own world,” Donlan wrote when he reviewed Oddworld: Soulstorm.

“Back in the day, Oddworld seemed to want more from games, and from its players and it still does. That’s worth giving it a little leeway on the rough edges and mis-steps, I reckon.”