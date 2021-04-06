The saga of platform video games Oddworld is back with a new version adapted for the new PlayStation 5. It’s about Oddworld: Soulstorm, the exclusive title for Sony consoles and PC, in a month full of releases.

Oddworld inhabitants, the developer of the new video game, explained that Soulstorm is not a remake, but the developers’ wish fulfilled when they began preparing the sequel to its debut, Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee, which arrived in 1997 for the PlayStation and PC.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is also available in the service by PS Plus subscription, adds “new organic gameplay features” and “cinematic-quality cutscenes,” as claimed by the developer.

How is Oddworld: Soulstorm

The new video game has, like the rest of the main saga, Abe as the protagonist, a member of the Mudokon race, one of those that inhabit the planet Oddworld.

The objective of Soulstorm is precisely to save all possible Mudokon, out of a total of 1,400 that are available in the game, from the dangers that threaten to turn their race into food for the meat industry.

The video game has multiple endings, and they depend among others on the number of companions saved, but this element also allows advantages in certain game situations to protect Abe.

Oddworld: Soulstorm, the first of the 2021 exclusives for PlayStation 5. Photo: DPA.

In total there are 15 levels in Oddworld: Soulstorm, plus two levels that are only unlocked if more than 80 percent of the Mudokon are saved, and a total of four different endings, of which one of them is only unlocked if more than 80 percent of the 17 is saved.

In this traditionally platform and horizontal scrolling video game, a 2.9D system was implemented, which seeks to make players feel “vulnerable” to large-scale dangers from the planet Oddworld.

The game presents a resolution of 1080p and 30fps in its version for PS4, while in the new generation PS5 and on PC comes with 1440p and 60fps, as well as specific functions for the DualSense haptic control in the new Sony console.

The rest of the April releases

After its passage through PS4 and PC, the game of farms Deiland It will arrive on the 15th of this month to the portable console Nintendo Switch.

This new version will include unreleased character designs, a revamped station system, and all the content the game has received so far.

Moto GP 21, the racing simulator from the Italian studio Milestone.

Fans of motorcycles and speed will be able to enjoy from April 22, Moto GP 21. The title of the Italian study Milestone promises a more realistic experience with the renewed Career mode, which will allow players to create and manage their own team.

A day later it will be the turn of the remastering of Nier, the action-role classic for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 that was released in 2010.

Now christened NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the protagonist will once again fight hordes of enemies in order to find a cure for his sister’s illness.

Near the end of the month, between April 29 and 30, video game fans will receive four options for all types of audiences and covering various genres of gaming.

Total War: Rome Remastered It will be an update of the strategy saga with logical visual improvements, but it will also incorporate new content in the form of factions, a renewed tactical map or a multiplayer multiplayer so that it will allow Windows, macOS and Linux players to face each other.

Returnal. The shooter that will also come to PlayStation 5.

While, New Pokémon Snap It is the first of the three games with which Nintendo and The Pokémon Company want to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise starring Pikachu and company.

The nostalgic ones will have their quota settled with the return of R-Type, one of the most emblematic franchises of the fichines in 1987.

The new installment R-Type Final 2 was made possible by a crowdfunding campaign among fans and, although it has racked up several delays, its release on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

Finally, the other exclusive that will accompany Oddworld: Soulstorm will be the long-awaited action game Returnal, which we met at E3 2019, where the space explorer Selene, was trapped on an alien planet where every day she dies and is resurrected.

