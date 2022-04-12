Oddworld: Soulstorm was one of the few games to be included free for all PlayStation Plus subscriberssince this could be redeemed and used on PlayStation 5 at no additional cost, but it seems that this maneuver has damaged the project more than anything else.

In fact, the game arrived in April last year in the catalog, as mentioned on the day of its release, although when the agreements for its debut in the service were taken the release was set for the month of January 2022. The goal was to grab a sum of money from Sonyobviously not known, due to the inclusion of the game, which would have pleased only the few people with PS5 in its first months of life.

However, come on Approximately 100,000 downloads approximately, the game has been redeemed over 4 million timesa decidedly larger number (although obviously part of the user has not had the opportunity to use it not having PS5), given by the more massive presence of the new generation of the Japanese giant on the market, which has not apparently led to a re-evaluation of the agreed amount.

Certainly not positive news, which underlines how the services that provide free games, if not well calibrated, can destroy the life of a game, which apparently saw its own limited success from Sony’s own servicein fact ending up arriving on the Xbox only at a later time and having therefore played a large part of its users due to a calculation error in the development.

As for the new game that is part of the historical Oddworld Inhabitants saga that has been going on for many years to come in depth, we take the opportunity to refer you to our dedicated review, which you can access through this link to find out all the details in this regard.