A few hours until Milan-Naples (read the prediction here) and there is a trend reversal on the part of the main Italian betting sites. If on the eve of the match it was the Azzurri (albeit slightly) who were the favorites for tonight’s match at San Siro, thanks to the sidereal gap in the standings, now things have changed.

Odds Milan-Naples — Most likely it was the absence of Osimhen – to which must be added that of Simeone and a Raspadori not in the best of condition – that moved the balance. Now the odds are smiling at Milan, favorite starting from 2.61 of Netbet. On most blackboards the Rossoneri are at 2.65 (Snai, Betway, LeoVegas) and only on Sportbet, Starcasinó Bet and Sisal do they reach 2.70. And Naples? Initially quoted between 2.60 and 2.65, now the blue victory has risen up to 3.00 on LeoVegas and averages around 2.90 with various operators including bet365, Better, Sisal and Betfair. The X sign is the highest, even if slightly lower than a few hours ago: it is now worth just over 3.00, with a peak of 3.20 on Sportbet. See also Towards Qatar, Argentina-Brazil suspended after 6 minutes: the two rivals refuse to replay it in September

Beware of offsides — But there’s another 1X2 to keep an eye on: the one on offsides. In the precedents between the two teams, Milan have always “won” this particular match, ending up offside more than their opponents. A forecast that is also based on the types of play of the two teams, with the Rossoneri who could leave the initiative to Napoli and focus on the restart, exposing themselves more precisely on the offside theme. Both matches played between the two teams this season had this outcome: for tonight’s match, the 1 mark offside (Milan ends up offside more times than Napoli), is worth 2.15 on Better and Goldbet, 2.20 on Sisal .

