You’ve probably already heard the term gachawhich became very popular thanks to the classic video games free-to-play that offer a totally random character / weapon / other recruitment mechanic. In Japan, in fact, everything is mainly linked to those particular distributors Gachapon, in which it is possible to randomly receive nice surprises related to various themes (anime / manga, videogames, lucky charms, other). Over time our Japanese friends have seen all the colors and all kinds, and of course they can certainly not miss the decidedly “strange” and particular ones, like the one we are about to present to you! For the modest sum of 300 Yenyou can try your luck with the distributor of passport photos of complete strangers. Although they are distributed totally randomly, in total there are 10 variants of random people. Not actors, athletes, or minimally known faces, but in all respects of passport photos of complete strangers.

Needless to say, the reception received by these distributors has been good and the sales have been remarkable, which has already led the mind behind this gimmick, such Hiroki Teraito seek candidates for a second wave.

You too are crazy enough to throw away 300 Yen to try a gacha as exhilarating as it is useless? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Abema Times Street SoraNews24