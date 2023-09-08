Currently, a campaign known as Together with Pokémon is being carried out, which makes users discover the secrets of creatures of this world that are usually not given due attention. And now, the protagonist who starts the celebration is neither more nor less than oddishfirst generation grass character.

Fans will be able to learn more about oddish thanks to the cards that arrive in the TCG expansions corresponding to Scarlet and purple, with skills on the field that benefit the victory somewhat. To this is added that he has had a certain protagonist in the animated mini series, Pokémon: Path to the Topwhere it is the main card of the main girl, which by the way, can be seen in full on Yotube.

Similarly, there is the episode of Beyond The Pokedex dedicated to the little one, which you can see below:

But that’s not all, since on the official channel of twitch of Pokemon there will be a special transmission of the anime, specifically the chapters in which oddish stands out in some way or has at least significant participation. Of course, let’s not forget that there will be special interactions of it in the application of GO!so the trainers must go out as soon as possible to capture it.

This marks another step in the Together with Pokemon, which is constantly going to focus on more creatures of this universe that have a lot to contribute. It is expected that all generations of the franchise will be reviewed until reaching the current one at some point, but it is something that could take unless there are important jumps between characters.

Via: Pokemon