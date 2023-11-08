One Piece It is one of the most successful works in the world, and while many think of anime as a large-scale production with dozens of animators, the manga is only in charge of Eiichiro Oda, its author, and a couple of assistants. While this small team does its best to deliver a new chapter each week, sometimes mistakes are made, something that fans will see this week, and for which the mangaka has apologized.

On this occasion, it has been announced that Oda has not managed to properly finish chapter 1098 of the manga. One Piece. This means that the art we will see this week will not be on par with what was seen in previous chapters. For this reason, Oda has apologized to his fans, although he has indicated that these errors will be fixed when the corresponding volume is on sale.a fairly common practice.

Oda couldn’t finish drawing the chapter this week. the quality is really bad, and there are a lot of scribbles. I’m worried about him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xJWrniG68L — Pew (رضوان) (@pewpiece) November 7, 2023

It’s no secret that the health of mangakas, especially those who work on weekly works, is not the best in the world. While some take constant breaks, others, like Oda, push themselves too hard, and They could very well end up like Kentaro Miura, author Berserk who passed away last year.

Editor's Note:

Oda should take more care of his health. While it’s true that One Piece is huge and falling behind could affect the production of the anime, I think it’s more important that you take a break to be well, and then continue, than to die from overwork and never see the end of this construction site.

