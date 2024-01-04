Kojimavia Twitter/X, explained vaguely what can we expect from his next game, ODannounced at The Game Awards in December 2023. In doing so, he also talked about his older products.

His full message mentions all the peculiarity of his previous games and states that OD – which we remember will be a horror game – will be “different” and “against the current of the times”.

The Kojima's tweet reads, in translation: “It seems that I have been given credit for having created games that go against the grain of the times, such as “hide and seek” games in which you sneak into a building without being discovered by the enemy, or “delivery games ” where you have fun moving around an open world. For me the most experimental game was “defeat vampires outside the house” using real sunlight. It was met with fierce opposition from staff and even within of the company. In this sense, “OD” is equally different.”