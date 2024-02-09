During the new broadcast of Hideo Kojima on YouTube which aired today there was also space for ODthe author's new horror game developed by Kojima Productions in collaboration with Xbox: practically no specific details on the game but Kojima revealed an interesting backstory, saying that he brought Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond at a cleansing ceremonyperhaps to ward off demons from his horror output.

“Do you know when, before creating horror films or series, people go to time for the Oharai?” Kojima explained during today's video, “Well, this game is scaryso we went to the Oharai ceremony with Microsoft,” the author reported.

Oharai, or Ōharae, is a traditional Japanese ritual held every two years and allows those gathered to purify themselves, for any reason. Kojima seems to indicate that it is customary for Japanese authors involved in particularly disturbing horror productions to take part in this event during production, in order to ward off demons, spirits and so on.