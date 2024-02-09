During the new broadcast of Hideo Kojima on YouTube which aired today there was also space for ODthe author's new horror game developed by Kojima Productions in collaboration with Xbox: practically no specific details on the game but Kojima revealed an interesting backstory, saying that he brought Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond at a cleansing ceremonyperhaps to ward off demons from his horror output.
“Do you know when, before creating horror films or series, people go to time for the Oharai?” Kojima explained during today's video, “Well, this game is scaryso we went to the Oharai ceremony with Microsoft,” the author reported.
Oharai, or Ōharae, is a traditional Japanese ritual held every two years and allows those gathered to purify themselves, for any reason. Kojima seems to indicate that it is customary for Japanese authors involved in particularly disturbing horror productions to take part in this event during production, in order to ward off demons, spirits and so on.
A game that requires purification
The curious thing is that, apparently, Kojima also brought Phil Spencer and Sarah Bond with him. As you can also see in the image above, the two are visible next to Kojima during the ceremony, complete with traditional bands wear.
For the rest, Hideo Kojima has revealed practically nothing about OD, reporting only that information about the game will be revealed “gradually”, so there will probably be time to know something more about this interesting production in collaboration with Xbox Game Studios, whose presentation we saw at The Game Awards.
In the same video, Kojima also talked about Death Stranding 2 and Physint.
