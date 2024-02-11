Hideo Kojima spoke on YouTube about role of Jordan Peele in the development of ODthe still mysterious horror experience that Kojima Productions is making exclusively for PC and Xbox Series

After talking about the purifying ceremony in the company of Phil Spencer, Kojima explained that he and the famous American director met on his podcast and “they discovered they were fans of each otherand then meet several times and discuss any projects together.”

According to the words of the Japanese game director, Peele will “participate creatively” in the experience but he will not play a character in the gameas happened for example with Guillermo del Toro in Death Stranding.

However, for the moment the real nature of the director's contribution it is still shrouded in mystery and Kojima confessed that he would get in trouble if he revealed anything more. In short, we will have to wait a while to find out how things are.