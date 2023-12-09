For those who don’t know, this is the game that Kojima Productions is developing for Microsoft , which will leverage its cloud technology. During the event, only a teaser of the game was shown, with close-ups of some actors in 3D version, and it was announced that director Jordan Peele will be part of the project. This was enough to galvanize spirits and make it the subject of speculation, starting from the title, which inevitably recalls the canceled PT for PS4.

THE The Game Awards 2023 have been the scene of announcements of new games and updates for those already presented, but there is one in particular that has been the most covered by the press: OD Of Hideo Kojima according to the analysis conducted by the company FanCensus.

Already highly anticipated

OD began to be talked about at the time of Google Stadia. The game was in fact supposed to be one of the exclusives of Google’s cloud gaming platform, only to be taken over by Microsoft after its closure. The teaser revealed practically nothing, except some of the actors who will be part of the cast: Sophia Lillis (It, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, I Am Not Okay With This, Asteroid City), Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Udo Kier (Flesh for Frankenstein, Hunters, Martha Is Dead). Old rumors also spoke of the presence of actress Margaret Qualley, who was not present in the teaser.

The FanCensus infographic

The infographic published by Fancensuns shows how OD was the most covered announcement by the press six hours after the event, followed by the God of War: Ragnarok Valhalla DLC and Marvel’s Blade, the new game from Arkane Studios. The game also received more attention than Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2 which, despite the beautiful trailer, placed in sixth position, also behind Exodus and Monster Hunter Wilds.

In short, if a good morning starts in the morning, it is certainly a good omen for OD, waiting to find out more.