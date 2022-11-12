Michoacán, México.- The hours become eternal when the fear of an attack is latent, the community of Ocumicho, municipality of Charapan, is experiencing difficult times; well are being threatened by one of the “most dangerous cartels”.

“Orita I cannot communicate, we are waiting for an alleged attack, a confrontation in the next few hours (…) it is one of the most dangerous cartels, we are being threatened”said a resident of Ocumicho who for security reasons decided to keep his identity, so we will name him Francisco.

During the brief talk that the Debate team had with Francisco, he told us that the tension has been going on since yesterday, when the Ocumicho Community Round managed to capture two assassinswho were prowling through their territory, shortly after achieved another capture.

“Yesterday they arrested the first assassins and in a few hours later they captured four more. They were preparing an attack and the patrol chased them, there was a confrontation, the people managed to capture them. We were there all night guarding the barricades and waiting for an attack” Francis said.

When questioned about which was the cartel that is threatening them, he preferred not to answerbut it is well known that Mexico’s most dangerous cartel is known by its four letters.

For the people of Ocumicho it is important that the situation they are currently experiencing is known, since they fear that organized crime will arrive and carry out a massacre like the ones that have already happened in other parts of the state in the hands of the cartels.

Francisco points out that the cartels embedded in Michoacán not only have an interest in drug trafficking, they also have their eyes on land and natural resources. Since last year, the people of Ocumicho had already denounced that organized crime has been advancing in the municipality at the hands of the avocado growers.

He explained that the assassins captured yesterday afternoon do not belong to the “Avocado Cartel”, which They are from the “Most Dangerous Cartel”. He further recounted that the presence of the state government was requested to hand over the detaineesHowever, no authority arrived to secure them and present them to the authorities.

“El Cartel” began to look for a way to recover the detained men, the Community Round and the town of Ocumicho Given the lack of attention by the government, he decided to hand over the assassinsin order to avoid being attacked, but things did not turn out as expected.

“The community was talking to reach an agreement to hand them over to the government, but they didn’t show up, they are repressing the Huancito community. They wanted to reach an agreement to hand over to the cartel so that they would leave us alone. But the threats come after they were handed over“Francis noted.

They reported the disappearance of Estaban Cruz Rosas in the community of Ocumicho

When questioning Francisco about the report of the disappearance of Esteban Cruz Rosaswho is General Director of the Ocumicho Indigenous Radio, He replied that “it was the patrol who imprisoned Esteban, for alleged links with drug traffickers,” without giving further details.

For its part, the family of Cruz Rosas began to spread information about the detention of the communicator, pointing out that he had been locked up together with a policeman and that he remained in the Tenure Headquarters, without being allowed to leave.

Mr. Esteban Cruz had already been reported missing previously, in April a wanted alert was issued, he was missing for about a week, luckily he was found alive.

After Cruz Rosas was deprived of his liberty, the cartel began to have a presence.

“They kidnapped Esteban Cruz and from there comes this new cartel to threaten us and weaken the community organizationand from this moment the people rise up again for the defense of the territory”Francis explained.

We recommend you read:

The Community Round has a history, since the 90s of the last century the organization began to take shape, then in the year 2020 made it stronger, June 15 of that year, armed subjects entered and assassinated the communal authorities, this is how the whole town gets up and where the Kuaricha is activated again -community round-.