Oculus is one of the companies that seek to innovate and bring new ways of experiencing virtual reality, and little by little they have managed to create impressive devices.

This company was founded by Palmer luckey in 2012, and since then they have not stopped working to bring more immersive experiences.

Interestingly, the founder of Oculus wants games to exist VR where you can suffer damage and even lose your life, as we saw in Sword Art Online, because he thinks it would make them more attractive.

Although it may seem somewhat exaggerated, Palmer luckey is convinced that creating games in VR with physical consequences it would make them more interesting.

This is how he made it known through a tweet where he compared them with some extreme sports, as he considers that they are more attractive where there is risk.

‘There are quite a few motorsports that can be done without any significant danger, but they are not as popular (at least in terms of audience and cultural relevance) as mutilating and killing ones. I think it’s part of the appeal. ‘

This statement from the founder of Oculus generated all kinds of opinions for and against, since not all consider that risk is a factor to make an activity attractive.

‘I think it’s the inability to have the same level of experience with the same fidelity without the risk. I hope this changes once we have incredibly high fidelity simulations that are almost indistinguishable from reality. F1 has become much safer without losing much of the experience. ‘

Do you think games VR will be more attractive if they are dangerous or you are against the statements of the founder of Oculus? Tell us everything in the comments.

