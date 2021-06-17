Facebook announced that testing for the advertising within VR games that run through Oculus. Blaston, a game from Revolution Games, will be one of the first games to include advertisements within the experience, in the form of a billboard.

You can also see how such an advertisement will appear in Oculus VR games. In the image below, for example, the advertising is the green box. It is also indicated that it is possible to hide a certain advertisement, report it as inappropriate, ask for explanations or see additional details: all typical functions of social networks and Facebook in particular.

Oculus: Advertising is the green box

Facebook says, “Our primary goal at Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) is to bring more people into VR, improve the consumer experience, and advance our long-term augmented reality initiative. We are exploring new ways to developers to generate revenue: it is a fundamental part of making sure to build a platform that is self-sufficient and that it can support different types of business models that give access to new types of content and audiences. It also helps us continue to create more innovative and accessible AR and VR hardware for more people. ”

“For now, this is a test on a few apps: After seeing the results and getting feedback from developers and the community, we will provide more details on when advertisements could most widely arrive on the Oculus platform and Oculus Mobile. ”

Facebook also explains that it is investing in discreet advertising, but which for the moment is not ready to test them. It is also confirmed that data such as movement, height, weight or voice chat will not be used by Oculus for advertising.

We also point out that Oculus Quest may be running Android apps and games soon.