Madrid. Soft-bodied cephalopods such as octopuses, squids, and cuttlefish are exceptionally intelligent invertebrates, with highly complex nervous systems.

Due to the elevated editing of RNA in their neural tissues, a team of researchers hypothesizes that the regulation of that material may play an important role in the cognitive success of this group.

A team of German and US researchers has shown that the evolution of the octopus brain is linked to a dramatic expansion of its microRNA repertoire.

If we go back far enough in evolutionary history, we find the last known common ancestor of humans and cephalopods: a primitive, worm-like animal with minimal intelligence and simple eyes. Subsequently, the animal kingdom can be divided into two groups of organisms: those with backbones and those without. While vertebrates, especially primates and other mammals, came to develop large, complex brains with diverse cognitive abilities, invertebrates, except for cephalopods, did not.

Scientists have long wondered why such a complex nervous system could only have developed in these mollusks. Now, an international team, led by researchers from the Max Delbrück Center and Dartmouth College in the United States, has put forward a possible reason. They explain that octopuses possess a massively expanded repertoire of microRNA (miRNA) in neural tissue, reflecting similar developments in vertebrates.

“This is what unites us with octopuses,” says Nikolaus Rajewsky, from the Max Delbrück Center’s Institute for Medical Systems Biology, head of the Gene Regulatory Elements Systems Biology laboratory and author of the article. He noted that the finding likely means that miRNAs play a key role in the development of complex brains, according to his work published in Sciences Advances.

Rajewsky’s fascination with octopuses began years ago, during a nocturnal visit to the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California. “I saw this creature sitting at the bottom of the tank and we spent several minutes, or so I thought, looking at each other.” As he comments, looking at one of those animals is very different from looking at a fish: “It’s not very scientific, but its eyes give off a feeling of intelligence.”

Octopuses have “camera” eyes of similar complexity to humans. From an evolutionary perspective, they are unique among invertebrates. They have a central brain and a peripheral nervous system, capable of acting independently. If they lose a tentacle, it is still sensitive to touch and can continue to move. The reason why they are the only ones to have developed such complex brain functions could be that they use their arms with great intention, as tools to open shells, for example.

They are very curious and can remember things. They can also recognize people and actually like some more than others. Researchers now believe that they even dream, as the color and structures of their skin change while they sleep.

“They say if you want to meet an alien, go scuba diving and make friends with an octopus,” Rajewsky says.

With information from the editorial